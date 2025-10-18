'No Kings Rally 2.0' in Springfield, Ohio, draws hundreds on Saturday

Hundreds gathered and chanted in downtown Springfield on Saturday during the second "No Kings Rally" in seven months, joining similar protests across southwest Ohio (and the United States) to challenge what organizers called the Trump administration's assault on federal institutions and civil liberties.

The rally, organized by the group Indivisible Springfield, featured speakers like former State Representative Adam Miller—who is challenging Republican incumbent Mike Carey for Ohio's 15th Congressional District seat in 2026—and local queer activist and educator Diana Boggs, among others.

Speakers condemned the Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard in American cities and cuts to federal human services programs, and argued that collective action is necessary to resist what they described as authoritarian policies. The Springfield event was part of a coordinated day of action that included other rallies in Dayton, Troy, Sidney, Oxford, and Greenville.

Miller, a Democrat from Columbus, spoke about what he called the politicization of federal institutions.

"It's so disappointing to see this administration, to see this Congress support the politicization of the National Guard and the destruction of our human services enterprise. Miller said, "Everybody who wants to see our country include people, to help everybody, knows we've got to get back to human services and helping people where they are. Whatever color they are, whatever zip code they are, in the United States, it's an opportunity for everybody."

Boggs, from Springfield, spoke about the power of grassroots organizing.

"I think everyone is gathering because they're waking up to the power they have as individuals and how that power as individuals multiplies when you're put into a group of like-minded people." She said, "Collective action is really the only way forward, I think. We're taking a stand and we're letting people know that the way things are being run right now is not acceptable."