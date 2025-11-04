Here's your 2025 election results for Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties

Dayton and Miami Valley voters weighed in Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, on a host of local issues and candidates in the 2025 General Election. That includes candidates for municipal government, school boards and judge seats, as well as levies and renewals.

WYSO is updating results below for key races and ballot issues in Montgomery, Greene and Clark counties.

These are the early, unofficial returns. WYSO will be updating partial results as they are posted. Provisional ballots and late-arriving absentee ballots also still need to be counted.

Montgomery County

According to partial early, unofficial returns:



Issue 1 : The Human Services levy is currently up, with 79% so far voting yes and 21% voting no. This measure is a renewal of a 6.03 mil levy. Annually, it generates about $58 million for Montgomery County organizations.

: The Human Services levy is currently up, with 79% so far voting yes and 21% voting no. This measure is a renewal of a 6.03 mil levy. Annually, it generates about $58 million for Montgomery County organizations. Issue 9 : The 1 mill levy to support a new public hospital in Dayton is currently ahead, with 60% so far voting yes and 40% voting no. If Dayton voters pass Issue 9, it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 a year.

: The 1 mill levy to support a new public hospital in Dayton is currently ahead, with 60% so far voting yes and 40% voting no. If Dayton voters pass Issue 9, it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 a year. Centerville City Council : Terry Posey is leading with about 33% of the early vote, JoAnne Rau has 36% and Bill Serr has 31%.

: Terry Posey is leading with about 33% of the early vote, JoAnne Rau has 36% and Bill Serr has 31%. Dayton mayor : Incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. so far is leading with 51% of the vote while Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss has 49%.

: Incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. so far is leading with 51% of the vote while Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss has 49%. Dayton City Commission : Four candidates are running for Dayton City Commission, the top two votegetters win. So far, Darius Beckham has 27% of the vote, Jacob Davis has 21%, Darryl Fairchild has 30%, Karen Wick has 22%.

: Four candidates are running for Dayton City Commission, the top two votegetters win. So far, Darius Beckham has 27% of the vote, Jacob Davis has 21%, Darryl Fairchild has 30%, Karen Wick has 22%. Dayton school board: Seven candidates are running, and voters choose four. Ann Marie Gallin so far has 12%, Jamica Garrison has 16%, Chrisondra Goodwine has 16%, Virgil Goodwine II has 11%, Ken Hayes has 13%, Joe Lacey has 15%, and Jocelyn Rhynard has 16%.

Seven candidates are running, and voters choose four. Ann Marie Gallin so far has 12%, Jamica Garrison has 16%, Chrisondra Goodwine has 16%, Virgil Goodwine II has 11%, Ken Hayes has 13%, Joe Lacey has 15%, and Jocelyn Rhynard has 16%. Huber Heights mayor : Jeffrey Gore is ahead with 81% of the vote so far. Tom McMasters, who is running as a write-in, has around 19% of the early vote.

: Jeffrey Gore is ahead with 81% of the vote so far. Tom McMasters, who is running as a write-in, has around 19% of the early vote. Kettering mayor: Bob Scott has 25% of the vote, Bryan Suddith has 75% so far.

Greene County

According to partial early, unofficial returns:



Beavercreek City Council : Five candidates are running and voters can choose three. Sarah Bills has 1,486 votes, Glen Duerr has 1,325, Edward Maloof has 871, Tiffany Schwartz has 937, Zach Upton has 1,428.

: Five candidates are running and voters can choose three. Sarah Bills has 1,486 votes, Glen Duerr has 1,325, Edward Maloof has 871, Tiffany Schwartz has 937, Zach Upton has 1,428. Yellow Springs mayor : Mark Heise has 68 votes and Steve McQueen has 197.

: Mark Heise has 68 votes and Steve McQueen has 197. Yellow Springs Village Council (Vote for 3): Brian K. Housh has 90 votes, Angie Hsu has 205 votes, Scott Osterholm has 70 votes, Dino Pallotta has 107 votes, Stephanie Pearce has 94 votes, and Senay Semere has 173.

(Vote for 3): Brian K. Housh has 90 votes, Angie Hsu has 205 votes, Scott Osterholm has 70 votes, Dino Pallotta has 107 votes, Stephanie Pearce has 94 votes, and Senay Semere has 173. Xenia City Council (Vote for 2): Rachel Huffman has 564, Jesse Rubio has 498 votes, Thomas Scrivens has 454 votes, Frank Trapanotto has 131 votes, and Carlos Walker has 245 votes.

(Vote for 2): Rachel Huffman has 564, Jesse Rubio has 498 votes, Thomas Scrivens has 454 votes, Frank Trapanotto has 131 votes, and Carlos Walker has 245 votes. Greene County library tax levy: So far 3,915 have voted for the levy and 3,243 have voted against.

Clark County

More than 38% of precincts and early voting returns are in. According to partial early, unofficial returns:

Clark County 0.5% sales tax increase to pay for a new jail and public safety building: So far, about 77% of voters are voting against the tax.

increase to pay for a new jail and public safety building: So far, about 77% of voters are voting against the tax. Springfield City School District has a five-year levy, which would annually collect an estimated $1.2 million. The district has asked voters not to pass it. So far 62% are voting against the levy.

has a five-year levy, which would annually collect an estimated $1.2 million. The district has asked voters not to pass it. So far 62% are voting against the levy. Also, Clark-Shawnee Schools are asking again for a 1% earned income tax levy. Last May, 70% of voters rejected this measure. So far about 70% are voting against the tax.

are asking again for a 1% earned income tax levy. Last May, 70% of voters rejected this measure. So far about 70% are voting against the tax. Springfield City Commission: Larry Ricketts so far has about 30% of the vote, Andy Rigsbee has 26%, Chris Wallace has 37%, and two write-in candidates have a combined 7%.

Find other races and complete local election results:

