Dayton mayor-elect 'looks forward to working with the people of this city' to solve problems

Dayton Mayor-elect Shenise Turner-Sloss said her successful election campaign was about Daytonians standing together.

In a statement, she says she’s grateful to her family, friends and supporters.

Turner-Sloss said she “looks forward to working with the people of this city to solve problems together — building unity and leaving divisiveness in the past.”

Turner-Sloss won the Dayton mayoral race with nearly 52% of the vote. That’s according to final, unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.

She also thanked her opponent, incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr., for his service.

Mims said Tuesday night that the voters had spoken and he respected their choice.

He says he’s disappointed, but that it’s been one of his greatest honors to serve as mayor.

City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild won re-election on Tuesday. And Darius Beckham will join the commission as the newest commissioner.

