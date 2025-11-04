© 2025 WYSO
Book Nook

Dan Newland's 'Other Worlds': From Wapakoneta to Patagonia essays

By Vick Mickunas
Published November 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Book cover of Other Worlds by Dan Newland
Dan Newland
/
Contributed
Other Worlds by Dan Newland features essays spanning his life from Wapakoneta, Ohio, to 50 years as an expatriate in Argentina.

Dan Newland grew up in Wapakoneta in Auglaize County. For the last 50-plus years, he has lived in Argentina. His first several books were either about Wapakoneta or they at least kept returning there in literary fashion. Newland's latest collection of essays takes readers quite a bit further afield. Of course, Wapakoneta still lingers like a wraith on the margins of some of these essays, but we mostly spend time in more exotic places: New York City, Miami, and the mountainous landscapes where the author lives and takes care of a virgin forest, Patagonia.

Newland is currently working on his memoir about being a newspaper editor in Buenos Aires during the military dictatorship period of 50 years ago. He knows what it is like to live under a totalitarian regime, and he wonders where we are headed these days with our current government.

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook Books - memoir Memoir Auglaize County Wapakoneta
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994.
