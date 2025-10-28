Manufacturing jobs coming to former SuperValu warehouse in Xenia

A manufacturer is bringing jobs to Xenia, after it consolidated its Fairborn and Washington Courthouse sites to open a new 212,000-square-foot facility in the former SuperValu building.

The company, WCR, specializes in making heat exchangers that transfer thermal energy between two fluids without the fluids mixing. It’s used in chemical and energy industries as well as in the production of milk.

Skilled workers will create plate heat exchangers, as well as gaskets and replacement parts.

Steve Brodsky, economic development coordinator for Xenia, explained why the city is appealing to manufacturers like WCR.

"Part of it is a low cost of doing business. land is still, relatively inexpensive in Xenia, We still have. Pretty affordable utilities. highly trained folks, PhDs on down to folks that maybe have a six-week certificate," he said. "We also have an excellent transportation system so people don't have to live very close. You can live in Montgomery County or in Clark County or any of the other surrounding counties and be to Xenia in 20-25 minutes."

Currently, WCR employs about 125 people. Over the next few years, the company plans to hire more workers for a 24/7 operation.

Right now, it has openings in Design Engineering, Tooling Development, Press Operators, Field Service Technicians and Service Center Technicians.