Dayton Mall has a new owner; Miami Township leaders want public input on next steps

The Dayton Mall in Miami Township is under new ownership.

Hull Property Group, which specializes in acquiring and revitalizing regionally enclosed malls, announced the acquisition last week.

Hull Property Group leaders said they’ll work with community leaders and neighboring property owners to develop a shared vision for the mall's future.

“The mall is well-positioned within a vibrant and concentrated retail corridor and already serves as a regional destination, but like many malls across the country, it must also adapt to changing shopping patterns and new uses,” said John Mulherin, vice president of government relations for Hull Property Group, in a news release.

“While the property has a solid foundation, there are opportunities to creatively reconfigure and enhance it to better serve retailers, customers and the community.”

The purchase of Dayton Mall coincides with Miami Township’s ongoing effort to create a new Miami Crossing District Master Plan.

Township officials say in the coming months, they will invite input from residents, businesses and mall shoppers on the initiative formerly known as the Dayton Mall Area Master Plan.

Alex Carlson, Miami Township’s community development director, said in a news release that the new plan, which should be complete by late 2026, is “intended to consider current market conditions and current stakeholders in planning for the future of the mall area.”

Officials said residents should expect to see some cosmetic changes to the Dayton Mall in the coming months as Hull Property Group takes over the mall’s management.

