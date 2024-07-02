© 2024 WYSO
Watch this charming 1992 Dayton Mall TV commercial

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published July 2, 2024 at 1:41 PM EDT

Who knew that the Dayton Mall had television commercials? Who knew that they were really well produced? Yours truly, Mr. Too Much Time On His Hands, happened upon a real 1992 gem via YouTube.

The ad, which you can watch below, kind of looks like a ‘90s-era sitcom. The way both actors in the commercial look, move, and act is a bit Seinfeld-ish. The two actors really rock early 1990’s hair. The video is a hip endorsement for the Dayton Mall that has a real ‘national’ look to it.

Cute, ain’t it?

Have you ever seen this commercial? Did you wear those same clothes? Did your hair look like that? If you can say “Yes” to any of those questions, send me an email at grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Arts & Culture
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
See stories by Greg Simms Jr.