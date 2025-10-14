Sidney clothing business to close, laying off 58 employees

A sportswear distribution business in western Ohio has announced its closure.

Augusta Sportswear, Inc. will close its Sidney distribution center in January, and lay off its 58 employees, according to a letter sent to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The company does business using the name Momentec Brands.

The company's letter to the state says it intends to close its facility on North Stolle Road in Sidney on January 30 and consolidate its operations to North Carolina due to “financial and operational realities, including industry-wide headwinds such as softer demand and rising costs."

The company said it will offer severance packages to all of its affected employees. Additionally, one person will be offered relocation to North Carolina, and "a small number of roles may transition to remote work."

Augusta Sportswear, Inc. makes clothing for High Five, C2, Badger Sport and other brands.

