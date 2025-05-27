Studio Session: Listen to Dayton Blues musicians in a Sunday jam live on the air

On a sunny Sunday afternoon, Blues musicians from the Dayton area music scene gathered at the WYSO studios for a live jam session on the air. Blues Revival host Eric Henry was the master of ceremonies (and at one point a guest guitar player) for the live performance that emulated the weekly jams that occur at venues throughout the region.

Musicians included:

Zaimos Rowan

Doug Hart

Joe Waters

Martie Romie

Jimmy D. Rogers

Jennifer Taylor

Reece Murray

Jeffrey Roberts

