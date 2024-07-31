© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Stacks: Frank Calzada & Friends

WYSO | By Peter Day
Published July 31, 2024 at 2:32 PM EDT

Frank Calzada & Friends’ Tiny Stacks performance was electric. Frank Calzada, the group’s frontman, took the stage at the Electra C. Doren branch of Dayton Metro Library as his rhythm section–two percussionists and a bassist–laid down an infectious Latin groove. As he picked up his guitar, a black Fender Stratocaster that matched his outfit, he addressed the audience gathered around in a space normally designated as the library’s “story corner.”

“People ask me, ‘Frank, what sound is this? What are you guys going for?’” he said. “And it took me a while, but I describe our sound as ‘psicodélico,’ which means ‘psychedelic’ in Spanish.” With that, Calzada launched into a blazing guitar solo that set the tone for the next 50 minutes of music.

While the term “psicodélico” captures the essence of Frank & Friends’ music, it’s easy to see why the band often fields questions about how they describe their sound. During their Tiny Stacks performance, the band traversed a range of rock styles, from electrified 12-bar blues on “Baby Boy Blues” to a Doors-esque two-chord vamp on “Stone Wave” and a series of hard-rocking songs in the second half of the set. The songs also oscillated between English and Spanish, sometimes with lyrics in both languages in a single song, as in “Muchas Mariposas,” the title track from Calzada’s latest solo EP.

Calzada’s ability to effortlessly tap a variety of influences–and rip an impressive guitar solo–may be a result of his family background. Midway through the show, the singer paused to introduce his next song, “Buenas Noches.” “I come from a very musical family,” he said. “My mom taught me how to play guitar. Her father taught her how to play guitar. My sister does a lot of theater and opera and is a great singer. My brother plays in a band around town. My dad was a DJ in the ‘90s for a brief second. So music just runs in the family.”

He explained that “Buenas Noches” was actually written by his grandfather, who taught his mom how to play guitar. “He had a passion for creating art and literature and music,” he said. “When he passed away, we inherited some of his stuff, and one of those things was a songbook with over 70 songs that he wrote in his lifetime.” Among the songs was “Buenas Noches,” a lullaby that Calzada set to music and released on his 2022 album Sueños. “This one goes out to my grandfather,” he said. “Rest in peace Fernando. Buenas noches.”

Musicians:
Frank Calzada: vocals, guitar
Nelson Floric: bass
Jared Bruns: drums
Billy Gruber: auxiliary percussion

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library and WYSO and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicTiny Stacks
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day