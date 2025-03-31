© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tiny Stacks concerts begin in May. Check out who's playing at Dayton Metro Library

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published March 31, 2025 at 6:45 PM EDT
Freakquency performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2024 Dayton Battle of the Bands winners Freakquency will perform in the 2025 Tiny Stacks concert series. (Ruthie Herman for WYSO)

This year marks the fourth season of Tiny Stacks, a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library, and new this year, DATV. With support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library this free and family-friendly concert series bring performances from local musicians into local library branches.

This year's lineup will feature a variety of styles of music including hip-hop, funk, and roots:

  • May 15: Midwestern Mrs at the Burkhardt Branch
  • June 15: Jewelles Imani at the Vandalia Branch
  • August 21: Freakquency at the West Carrollton Branch
  • September 18: Matthew Bruce at the Northmont Branch
  • October 16: K. Carter at a to-be-announced location honoring the library's Outreach Services

Concerts begins at 6pm. Learn more at https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/tinystacks
Tags
Arts & Culture MusicTiny Stacks
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt