Tiny Stacks concerts begin in May. Check out who's playing at Dayton Metro Library

This year marks the fourth season of Tiny Stacks, a collaboration between WYSO, Dayton Metro Library, and new this year, DATV. With support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library this free and family-friendly concert series bring performances from local musicians into local library branches.

This year's lineup will feature a variety of styles of music including hip-hop, funk, and roots:



May 15: Midwestern Mrs at the Burkhardt Branch

June 15: Jewelles Imani at the Vandalia Branch

August 21: Freakquency at the West Carrollton Branch

September 18: Matthew Bruce at the Northmont Branch

October 16: K. Carter at a to-be-announced location honoring the library's Outreach Services

Concerts begins at 6pm. Learn more at https://www.daytonmetrolibrary.org/tinystacks