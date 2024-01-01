Sunday, noon to 1pm

Join Louisiana native and Ohio transplant Linzay Young for a jovial jaunt along Louisiana’s byways, highways, bayous and backwaters and experience the abundance of musical gems that Louisiana has produced since it became one of America’s first true melting pots. Music isn’t the only thing on the menu on Louisiana Byways! You’ll hear stories about the people who make the music, their culture, heritage, language, and of course their cuisine, as you learn to celebrate life as only Louisianians know how! There’ll be occasional special guests, live performances, and interviews as well in this eclectic show celebrating Louisiana’s unique cultural contributions to the world.

