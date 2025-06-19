Photos: For Dayton By Dayton shines on Levitt Pavilion stage
1 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-105.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
2 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-2.jpg
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
3 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-5.jpg
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
4 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-8.jpg
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
5 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-6.jpg
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
6 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-10.jpg
DJ Cuest at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
7 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-13.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
8 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-16.jpg
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
9 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-15.jpg
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
10 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-14.jpg
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
11 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-19.jpg
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
12 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-23.jpg
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
13 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-24.jpg
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
14 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-25.jpg
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
15 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-27.jpg
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
16 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-33.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
17 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-30.jpg
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
18 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-36.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-35.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
20 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-39.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
21 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-40.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
22 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-41.jpg
P the Emcee performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
23 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-42.jpg
P the Emcee performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
24 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-46.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
25 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-47.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
26 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-50.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
27 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-48.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
28 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-52.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
29 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-55.jpg
Kyleen Downes performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
30 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-54.jpg
Kyleen Downes performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
31 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-60.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
32 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-58.jpg
Kyleen Downes performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
33 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-64.jpg
The Novaphonic team at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
34 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-68.jpg
Rob Niro performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
35 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-69.jpg
Rob Niro performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
36 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-76.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
37 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-71.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
38 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-77.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
39 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-79.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
40 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-78.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
41 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-82.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
42 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-83.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
43 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-89.jpg
Aaron Sumlin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
44 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-88.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
45 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-85.jpg
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
46 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-92.jpg
Aaron Sumlin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
47 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-95.jpg
TINO (left) and Paige Beller at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
48 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-96.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
49 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-98.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
50 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-97.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
51 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-101.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
52 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-103.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
53 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-104.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
54 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-106.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
55 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-108.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
56 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-107.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
57 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-109.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
58 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-110.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
59 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-112.jpg
TINO joins K. Carter (Safe Money) at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
60 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-115.jpg
TINO joins K. Carter (Safe Money) at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
61 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-116.jpg
TINO joins K. Carter (Safe Money) at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
62 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-114.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
63 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-117.jpg
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
64 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-119.jpg
The Pack joins K. Carter at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
65 of 65 — 4DBD_2025-121.jpg
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
June 14 marked the sixth installment of For Dayton By Dayton and a new chapter for the community-focused festival at its new home, Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The free festival is organized by organized local hip-hop artist K. Carter.
This year's lineup featured performances from Life in Idle, Illwin, The Bruins, P The Emcee, Kyleen Downes, Rob Niro, crabswithoutlegs, Aaron Sumlin and K. Carter, joined by special guests.
WYSO was a proud media sponsor of For Dayton By Dayton, and music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the day.