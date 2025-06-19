© 2025 WYSO
Photos: For Dayton By Dayton shines on Levitt Pavilion stage

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 19, 2025 at 1:10 PM EDT
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Life In Idle performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
DJ Cuest at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Illwin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Bruins performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
P the Emcee performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
P the Emcee performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Kyleen Downes performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Kyleen Downes performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Kyleen Downes performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Novaphonic team at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Rob Niro performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Rob Niro performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Aaron Sumlin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
crabswithoutlegs performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Aaron Sumlin performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
TINO (left) and Paige Beller at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
TINO joins K. Carter (Safe Money) at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
TINO joins K. Carter (Safe Money) at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
TINO joins K. Carter (Safe Money) at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
Attendees at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
The Pack joins K. Carter at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
K. Carter performs at For Dayton By Dayton on Saturday, June 14, 2025.
June 14 marked the sixth installment of For Dayton By Dayton and a new chapter for the community-focused festival at its new home, Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The free festival is organized by organized local hip-hop artist K. Carter.

This year's lineup featured performances from Life in Idle, Illwin, The Bruins, P The Emcee, Kyleen Downes, Rob Niro, crabswithoutlegs, Aaron Sumlin and K. Carter, joined by special guests.

WYSO was a proud media sponsor of For Dayton By Dayton, and music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the day.
Ruthie Herman
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
