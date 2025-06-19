Photos: For Dayton By Dayton shines on Levitt Pavilion stage

June 14 marked the sixth installment of For Dayton By Dayton and a new chapter for the community-focused festival at its new home, Levitt Pavilion Dayton. The free festival is organized by organized local hip-hop artist K. Carter.

This year's lineup featured performances from Life in Idle, Illwin, The Bruins, P The Emcee, Kyleen Downes, Rob Niro, crabswithoutlegs, Aaron Sumlin and K. Carter, joined by special guests.

WYSO was a proud media sponsor of For Dayton By Dayton, and music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the day.