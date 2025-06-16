© 2025 WYSO
Photos: Sandy Ewen and Pete Fosco utilize strings as surface at The Outside Presents season finale

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published June 16, 2025 at 2:24 PM EDT
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
1 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-49.jpg
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
2 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-8.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Pete Fosco at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
3 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-4.jpg
Evan Miller interviews Pete Fosco at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
4 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-10.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
5 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-9.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Pete Fosco at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
6 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-5.jpg
Evan Miller interviews Pete Fosco at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
7 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-12.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
8 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-16.jpg
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents.
9 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-21.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents.
10 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-26.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
11 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-14.jpg
Pete Fosco performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
12 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-30.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
13 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-32.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
14 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-33.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
15 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-31.jpg
Attendees at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sandy Ewan's table of experimental musical implements at The Outside Presents.
16 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-34.jpg
Sandy Ewan’s table of experimental musical implements at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Evan Miller interviews Sandy Ewan at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
17 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-37.jpg
Evan Miller interviews Sandy Ewan at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
18 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-50.jpg
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
19 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-44.jpg
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
20 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-51.jpg
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
21 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-62.jpg
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
22 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-54.jpg
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
23 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-52.jpg
Billy Gruber (SOS Lightshow) crafts liquid light visuals at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
24 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-60.jpg
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
25 of 25  — Outside_Presents_Jun2025-65.jpg
Sandy Ewan performs at The Outside Presents.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

Season two of The Outside Presents wrapped up on June 12, 2025 at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College. The free experimental music series is curated by host of The Outside and WYSO assistant music director Evan Miller.

This edition of the series, entitled "Strings as a Surface" featured performances from Brooklyn-based experimental electric guitar improviser Sandy Ewen and Cincinnati drone guitarist Pete Fosco. Dayton-based SOS Lightshow provided visuals.

WYSO music photographer Ruthie Herman captured the evening.
