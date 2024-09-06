Tiny Stacks: Mark Joshua

On a summer day in June, Mark Joshua brought a cool vibe to the Miamisburg branch of Dayton Metro Library. Performing in the library's Teen Edge area, Joshua and his band of young musicians held the audience in the palm of their collective hand for the duration of their performance, which included several singalongs.

Joshua showcased his versatility as a songwriter, sharing songs that spanned a variety of genres and styles, from the danceable "Mercury" to ballad "Al Maya," which Joshua wrote for a first responder friend during the pandemic. Joshua also premiered his latest single, "Not Ready to Let You Go", which was released on streaming platforms the same day.

The song reflects a year of change and loss for Joshua, who invited the audience to remember someone during it saying, "Sometimes a song can bring you back to them."

Musicians:

Mark Joshua: vocals, guitar

Serin Oh: vocals

Angel Hernandez: rhythm guitar

Michael Smith: keys

Travis McCoy: drums

Kainan Shank: bass

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library and WYSO and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.

