Tiny Stacks: Mark Joshua

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:16 PM EDT

On a summer day in June, Mark Joshua brought a cool vibe to the Miamisburg branch of Dayton Metro Library. Performing in the library's Teen Edge area, Joshua and his band of young musicians held the audience in the palm of their collective hand for the duration of their performance, which included several singalongs.

Joshua showcased his versatility as a songwriter, sharing songs that spanned a variety of genres and styles, from the danceable "Mercury" to ballad "Al Maya," which Joshua wrote for a first responder friend during the pandemic. Joshua also premiered his latest single, "Not Ready to Let You Go", which was released on streaming platforms the same day.

The song reflects a year of change and loss for Joshua, who invited the audience to remember someone during it saying, "Sometimes a song can bring you back to them."

Musicians:
Mark Joshua: vocals, guitar
Serin Oh: vocals
Angel Hernandez: rhythm guitar
Michael Smith: keys
Travis McCoy: drums
Kainan Shank: bass

Tiny Stacks is a collaboration between Dayton Metro Library and WYSO and is made possible with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library.
Arts & Culture Studio SessionsMusicTiny Stacks
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt