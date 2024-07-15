© 2024 WYSO
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Mark Joshua releases new single, 'Not Ready to Let You Go'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
www.instagram.com/markjoshuamusic/

This week, Hamilton singer-songwriter Mark Joshua visited WYSO's studios for an interview with Music Director Juliet Fromholt following the June 20 release of his latest single, "Not Ready to Let You Go."

Now 27 years old, Joshua knew from a young age that he wanted to pursue a career in music. "I've always been musical, and I've always known that a normal desk job just wouldn't do for me," he told Fromholt. "I've been writing since I was 13, performing since I was 16… It's just the only thing that's ever made sense in this world for me." His dedication was apparent when he was teenager, even missing his homecoming prom to play a gig.

The COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly opened new doors for Joshua's songwriting career. When in-person shows became impossible, he began live streaming on Kumu.Live, an app based in the Philippines, where he connected with other artists and industry professionals. Joshua explained, "On that app there were a bunch of artists that were doing the same thing I was doing, but also a lot of people in the music industry in the Philippines. So I would join their live streams and we ended up having a rapport and being able to talk to each other, and I would just message and be like, 'hey, let's write a song’… I started writing songs for other people and actually got some co-writes out there, which is cool.”

Joshua reflected on the challenges of writing for others. “It opened up a whole new door to my songwriting journey,” he said. "In the beginning I definitely had troubles with it because it's sort of like you're giving a diary entry to someone to read out." However, he came to realize that his personal touch would always come through in his work. "A piece of me is always going to find its way out, even if I try my best not to. The way I word something, a melody I use—it's just naturally going to be me."

His latest single, "Not Ready to Let You Go," was recorded with Hamilton producer Michael Smith. Joshua described it as "probably the heaviest song I've written," adding, "It's dedicated to everyone we've lost and everyone we haven't yet." On working with Smith, Joshua noted, "It was a very personal song, but we had worked [together] enough to know how to approach it in a sincere and authentic way without over-producing."

"Not Ready to Let You Go" is available on all major streaming platforms. For more information about Mark Joshua, including links to his work, visit his Linktree.

Text by Peter Day based on an interview recorded by Juliet Fromholt on July 10, 2024.

Tags
Kaleidoscope MusicStudio Sessions
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Peter Day
Peter Day writes and produces stories for WYSO’s music department. His works include a feature about Dayton's premiere Silent Disco and a profile of British rapper Little Simz. He also assists with station operations and serves as fill-in host for Behind the Groove. Peter began interning at WYSO in 2019 and, in his spare time while earning his anthropology degree, he served as program director for Yale University’s student radio station, WYBC.
See stories by Peter Day