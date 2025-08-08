© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Kaleidoscope

Dayton artist Keyan releases new single 'Closed'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 8, 2025 at 12:12 PM EDT

Keyan started singing and doing R&B music back in 2014 when he was in high school. That's when he started working alongside artist, producer, and organizer Blanch Robinson.

"Blanch, he used to always rap and put out music when we were in high school and I wanted to do music and start recording," said Keyan. "So I got with him and I was able to start using my voice and start recording. I started getting a little bit creative at school- we'd be in Spanish class and we'd have to come up with songs. All of this stuff started in school. So I was sitting around my friends in school and everything, and I started writing my own music when I linked up with Blanch."

Over the years Keyan has grown as an artist, but what hasn't changed is the friends and community that has stuck with him since day one.

"There's a lot of really talented artists in Dayton. To work with them and collab is really great, we have a lot fun. This year was my first time getting a chance to do a lock-in where a lot of the artists were locked in the studio overnight and we got to collab, work, and create. That was really awesome for me."

Over time Keyan has developed a closer relationship with his music- finding comfort in being able to express himself.

"Working with different producers and people, a lot of times I think I played it kind of safe earlier in my singing," said Keyan. "And now I think have been getting a little bit more vulnerable with my music and opening up. It's really fun because I can talk about real things that go on with me and I don't have to get too far into detail but you know, getting that out does feel good. It's good to use your art in a real way."

Stream Keyan's new single with Millz.vsdawrld 'Closed' on Spotify or Apple Music.

Tags
Kaleidoscope Music
Stay Connected
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
See stories by Barry Leonhard