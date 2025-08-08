Dayton artist Keyan releases new single 'Closed'

Keyan started singing and doing R&B music back in 2014 when he was in high school. That's when he started working alongside artist, producer, and organizer Blanch Robinson.

"Blanch, he used to always rap and put out music when we were in high school and I wanted to do music and start recording," said Keyan. "So I got with him and I was able to start using my voice and start recording. I started getting a little bit creative at school- we'd be in Spanish class and we'd have to come up with songs. All of this stuff started in school. So I was sitting around my friends in school and everything, and I started writing my own music when I linked up with Blanch."

Over the years Keyan has grown as an artist, but what hasn't changed is the friends and community that has stuck with him since day one.

"There's a lot of really talented artists in Dayton. To work with them and collab is really great, we have a lot fun. This year was my first time getting a chance to do a lock-in where a lot of the artists were locked in the studio overnight and we got to collab, work, and create. That was really awesome for me."

Over time Keyan has developed a closer relationship with his music- finding comfort in being able to express himself.

"Working with different producers and people, a lot of times I think I played it kind of safe earlier in my singing," said Keyan. "And now I think have been getting a little bit more vulnerable with my music and opening up. It's really fun because I can talk about real things that go on with me and I don't have to get too far into detail but you know, getting that out does feel good. It's good to use your art in a real way."

Stream Keyan's new single with Millz.vsdawrld 'Closed' on Spotify or Apple Music.