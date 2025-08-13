Studio Session: Dayton Porchfest returns to St Anne's Hill this Saturday

This Saturday, Aug 16, Dayton Porchfest returns to the historic St. Anne's Hill neighborhood for their biggest year ever. There will be over 50 bands, food trucks, and new this year, an AfterFest at Levitt Pavilion. Event organizer Peter Benkendorf stopped by the WYSO studios with local bands REN1 and Colin Richards and Spare Change for a preview.

"This year over 40% of the musicians are first timers at Dayton Porch Fest, and that's one of the things that keeps us so excited- that we can continue to celebrate the breadth and depth of a wonderful music community here." said Benkendorf.

Big community events like this one shine a spotlight on an already thriving music scene. For artists like REN1, it represents a connection to community."

"I've done Porch Fest before, and in my experience, I just feel rooted. It's very local, very down home. and I'm always appreciative of that. I rep Dayton really hard. I love my city so much, and the history is so rich, right? So I'm always excited being a part of Dayton's legacy in this way, in a way that is very, like, grass-rooted- community oriented." said REN1.

The 2025 Dayton Porch Fest kicks off this Saturday at 12:15 PM in St. Anne's Hill with the After Fest concert at Levitt Pavilion at 7:00 PM for the AfterFest. Details, set times, and a map can be found at https://www.daytonporchfest.org/.