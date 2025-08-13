© 2025 WYSO
Studio Session: Dayton Porchfest returns to St Anne's Hill this Saturday

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published August 13, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT

This Saturday, Aug 16, Dayton Porchfest returns to the historic St. Anne's Hill neighborhood for their biggest year ever. There will be over 50 bands, food trucks, and new this year, an AfterFest at Levitt Pavilion. Event organizer Peter Benkendorf stopped by the WYSO studios with local bands REN1 and Colin Richards and Spare Change for a preview.

"This year over 40% of the musicians are first timers at Dayton Porch Fest, and that's one of the things that keeps us so excited- that we can continue to celebrate the breadth and depth of a wonderful music community here." said Benkendorf.

Big community events like this one shine a spotlight on an already thriving music scene. For artists like REN1, it represents a connection to community."

"I've done Porch Fest before, and in my experience, I just feel rooted. It's very local, very down home. and I'm always appreciative of that. I rep Dayton really hard. I love my city so much, and the history is so rich, right? So I'm always excited being a part of Dayton's legacy in this way, in a way that is very, like, grass-rooted- community oriented." said REN1.

The 2025 Dayton Porch Fest kicks off this Saturday at 12:15 PM in St. Anne's Hill with the After Fest concert at Levitt Pavilion at 7:00 PM for the AfterFest. Details, set times, and a map can be found at https://www.daytonporchfest.org/.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
