The Novelizers will put their comedic spin on The Matrix this Saturday at The Foundry Theater

This Saturday, October 4, at 4PM the Novelizers podcast will interpret their own comedic version of The Matrix at the Foundry Theater as part of the Yellow Springs Film Festival. This event will be hosted by Michael Ian Black who will be joined by Kevin Carter, Luke Capasso and Leyla Ingalls.

Hosted by Dave Hill and produced locally, The Novelizers uses top comedy writers to rework classic films into an audiobook style podcast, but this Saturday you'll see it all happen live on stage. "You still get that podcast feel, like it's still The Novelizers, but you're actually watching the narrators and you see their emotion behind them reading the script and how they're putting their own creative spin on it." said Novelizers' co-producer, local musician and co-owner of Black Box Improv Kevin Carter, who also performs as K. Carter.

This event will also feature an improvised interview with a character that Michael Ian Black has created to fit the movie. Carter will be interviewing Black and the real challenge here is staying in character without even cracking a smile.

"I feel like I'm very close to like Jimmy Fallon on SNL." said Carter. "Like I'm breaking every single time, I can't help it. But at the same time I realize when I'm on the stage, I'm an actor, right? I'm acting. So I need to stay focused, but it ain't easy because I don't know what they're going to say. We didn't rehearse these lines. So it's way harder when it comes to improv to hold your face because you have no clue what's going to happen."

Carter will also be performing a rapped synopsis of the entire movie as a refresher or introduction for those who may not have seen the movie.

For more information and to buy tickets for this event go to https://www.ysfilmfest.com.