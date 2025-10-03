© 2025 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

The Novelizers will put their comedic spin on The Matrix this Saturday at The Foundry Theater

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 3, 2025 at 11:51 AM EDT

This Saturday, October 4, at 4PM the Novelizers podcast will interpret their own comedic version of The Matrix at the Foundry Theater as part of the Yellow Springs Film Festival. This event will be hosted by Michael Ian Black who will be joined by Kevin Carter, Luke Capasso and Leyla Ingalls.

Hosted by Dave Hill and produced locally, The Novelizers uses top comedy writers to rework classic films into an audiobook style podcast, but this Saturday you'll see it all happen live on stage. "You still get that podcast feel, like it's still The Novelizers, but you're actually watching the narrators and you see their emotion behind them reading the script and how they're putting their own creative spin on it." said Novelizers' co-producer, local musician and co-owner of Black Box Improv Kevin Carter, who also performs as K. Carter.

This event will also feature an improvised interview with a character that Michael Ian Black has created to fit the movie. Carter will be interviewing Black and the real challenge here is staying in character without even cracking a smile.

"I feel like I'm very close to like Jimmy Fallon on SNL." said Carter. "Like I'm breaking every single time, I can't help it. But at the same time I realize when I'm on the stage, I'm an actor, right? I'm acting. So I need to stay focused, but it ain't easy because I don't know what they're going to say. We didn't rehearse these lines. So it's way harder when it comes to improv to hold your face because you have no clue what's going to happen."

Carter will also be performing a rapped synopsis of the entire movie as a refresher or introduction for those who may not have seen the movie.

For more information and to buy tickets for this event go to https://www.ysfilmfest.com.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO's digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
