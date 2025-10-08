© 2025 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Sadbox juggles family life while putting out new EP 'Everything's a Shame'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:43 PM EDT

Ray Owens from Dayton band Sadbox dropped by the WYSO studios to chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about the band's new EP Everything's a Shame. Between keeping up with their families and non-musical lives, Sadbox is one of the busiest bands in Dayton.

"Amongst the band we've got 13 kids. Kids got to be places and do things and go to college, you know they need oil changes and volleyball practice and this and that. So the writing process is very frenetic. What ends up happening is the practice forum is similar to a live show, usually. It's like,'OK, well, how do we feel about it? Let's just do it.'" said Owens.

Even with their hectic schedules Sadbox's work flow is improving and it's evolving their sound. "The way we recorded our last album versus how we play it now is not even close. You wouldn't recognize it if you didn't know who we were." said Owens. "I think that speaks volumes to us maturing as a band, us getting to know each other better. What used to be me waving a hand at Ryan to do a change, now it's just a quick glance between me and our bassist Ryan. And so, and because of that, I think it allows us to take the music elsewhere."

You can stream or buy a CD of their new EP Everything's a Shame on Bandcamp.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
