Sadbox juggles family life while putting out new EP 'Everything's a Shame'

Ray Owens from Dayton band Sadbox dropped by the WYSO studios to chat with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt about the band's new EP Everything's a Shame. Between keeping up with their families and non-musical lives, Sadbox is one of the busiest bands in Dayton.

"Amongst the band we've got 13 kids. Kids got to be places and do things and go to college, you know they need oil changes and volleyball practice and this and that. So the writing process is very frenetic. What ends up happening is the practice forum is similar to a live show, usually. It's like,'OK, well, how do we feel about it? Let's just do it.'" said Owens.

Even with their hectic schedules Sadbox's work flow is improving and it's evolving their sound. "The way we recorded our last album versus how we play it now is not even close. You wouldn't recognize it if you didn't know who we were." said Owens. "I think that speaks volumes to us maturing as a band, us getting to know each other better. What used to be me waving a hand at Ryan to do a change, now it's just a quick glance between me and our bassist Ryan. And so, and because of that, I think it allows us to take the music elsewhere."

You can stream or buy a CD of their new EP Everything's a Shame on Bandcamp.