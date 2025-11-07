© 2025 WYSO
K. Carter will release new album 'STEM' with a party at Yellow Cab Tavern this Saturday

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:47 AM EST
K. Carter is releasing a new album tomorrow, STEM, that's two and a half years in the making. The Dayton hip-hop artist has booked an album release show this Saturday, Nov. 8, at Yellow Cab Tavern with other local heavy hitters including TINO, Nightbeast and Heather Redman and the Reputation, as well as DJ Don Johnson.

"So this album is called STEM and it was inspired by STEM schools with science, technology, engineering and math," said Cater. "So I named the album science, technology, entertainment and music. I thought it would just be an interesting combination of who I am, when it comes to me and my personal life, but also what I like to do."

Carter works as a full time cyber security analyst when he's not doing things like vibing in the studio or performing improv comedy on The Novelizers podcast. These are some of the many influences that Carter puts in the spotlight for this album.

"The thing that I like about this album is you're getting a lot of different versions of me. Every song is a different thing, a different song, but altogether it comes together and makes sense. All these different pockets, but they all come together because that's just who I am. Like no one has said to me,'You don't look like you should be doing that.' It's all who I am, so that was my idea when it came to this album." said Carter

Celebrate the release of K. Carter's new album STEM as well as his 40th birthday this Saturday, Nov. 8, at Yellow Cab Tavern starting at 8PM.

Juliet Fromholt
