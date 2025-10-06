© 2025 WYSO
Kaleidoscope

Studio Sessions: California based artist Dan Arwady releases new album 'The Weight of Love'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Barry Leonhard
Published October 6, 2025 at 7:26 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
Cassie Annunziata and Dan Arwady at the WYSO studios.

Dan Arwady, joined by Cassie Annunziata, stopped by the WYSO studios to share his new album The Weight of Love and chat with Kaleidoscope music host Juliet Fromholt. Arwady wears his heart on his sleeve for this collection of emotionally heavy songs.

"The songs kind of have this theme of longing, there's loss. I was really just kind of going for authenticity when it came down to it. And when I was writing the songs, I kept coming back to this theme that loves a beautifully heavy thing and it ties us all together. It's one of those things that brings us all together as human beings." said Arwady.

Arwady comes from a family made up of musicians. Some of his fondest memories include playing and writing music with his siblings.

"My brother, Chris, is an amazing musician too. He's on a few of the tunes. My sister, Alyssa, is a great vocalist. And when we were kids, we used to write songs." said Arwady. "Chris and I played in a band for a long time out in Chicago. So like family and music has always been a thing. We were always gathered around the piano. So like after school, we'd go and play music all the time. It's an amazing thing that I have in my life."

Taking music from the studio out into the world can be a very vulnerable place for the touring musician, but at the same time it can be very rewarding. "I would go out and I'd play and I would notice that song really resonated with people." said Arwady about touring his song Somebody Else. "It felt really good to see that feeling amplified and to sort of know that it was still kind of going out there and maybe brightening somebody's day or meaning something to somebody."

Stream Dan Arwady's new album The Weight of Love on Apple Music.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
Barry Leonhard
Born in 1998 and raised in Clark County, Ohio, Barry spent his childhood skateboarding and playing instruments. Around 2012 when dubstep and EDM hit a peak, he came upon electronic music and DJing for the first time. After years of progression and digging through the internet he came to learn the origin of it all: house and techno. Then amongst the corn fields of Ohio he encountered a thriving community of the Midwest rave scene. A journey through dancefloors and turntables has developed his keen ear for blistering techno and colorful, exciting dance music.
