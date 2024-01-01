Linzay Young is a 9th generation Louisianian descended from French Canadians who settled in South Louisiana in 1769 after being expelled from Acadie (Nova Scotia) in the “Grand Dérangement”. He is only the second generation in his family to speak English as a first language, and has long prided himself on carrying the torch of his heritage. Linzay began his musical journey after being given a fiddle by his grandfather and learning to play Cajun music at the age of 13. He has shared his music and culture with folks around the world while touring with his band the Red Stick Ramblers for over a dozen years beginning in the early 2000s when the band formed on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana (“Red Stick”). In addition to countless live performances, Linzay’s music with the Ramblers and others has been featured on radio, television, and the big screen, including the critically acclaimed HBO series Tremé, No Reservations and Parts Unknown with the late Anthony Bourdain, and more. Linzay moved to Southwest Ohio with his family in 2021 and continues to play music with his wife’s family which includes local artists Rick Good and Ben Cooper, who join Linzay in the Howdy Boyz, as well as Rhythm in Shoes offshoots Good n Young and the Big Family Band. Find Linzay fiddling’ or stirring a pot of delectable Cajun fare at a gathering near you!

