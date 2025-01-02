© 2025 WYSO
Get loud in the library! Applications are open for the 2025 Tiny Stacks concert series

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published January 2, 2025 at 10:16 AM EST
MelinaMarie performs a Tiny Stacks concert at the Huber Heights branch of Dayton Metro Library in October 2024.
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO
The Tiny Stacks concert series is entering its fourth year with the next slate of Dayton Metro Library branches ready to host concerts in the stacks beginning in May 2025. The series is a partnership between WYSO and Dayton Metro Library and, with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library, aims to connect musicians, books, library patrons and musics fans inside of our local libraries.

Applications are now open for Dayton-area musicians to participate in this year's Tiny Stacks series. Selected artists must attend a preproduction meeting and promotional photo/video shoot and will receive a performance stipend.

2025 Performance Dates and Locations (all shows at 6 pm):

  • Thursday, May 15th - Burkhardt Branch
  • Thursday, June 26th- Vandalia Branch
  • Thursday, August 21st - West Carrollton Branch
  • Thursday, September 18th - Northmont Branch
  • Thursday, October 16th - Outreach Services
Arts & Culture MusicTiny StacksDayton Metro Library
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt
