Get loud in the library! Applications are open for the 2025 Tiny Stacks concert series

The Tiny Stacks concert series is entering its fourth year with the next slate of Dayton Metro Library branches ready to host concerts in the stacks beginning in May 2025. The series is a partnership between WYSO and Dayton Metro Library and, with support from Friends of the Dayton Metro Library, aims to connect musicians, books, library patrons and musics fans inside of our local libraries.

Applications are now open for Dayton-area musicians to participate in this year's Tiny Stacks series. Selected artists must attend a preproduction meeting and promotional photo/video shoot and will receive a performance stipend.

2025 Performance Dates and Locations (all shows at 6 pm):

