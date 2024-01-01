Nikki Webb aka Ladi Bounce began her DJ career at age 10 alongside her father; Fred "The Boss".

As co-host of the "Fly With Us Podcast", she shares her passion and commitment to Mental Wellness and Self-Care in each episode. She studies the brain and how it works so that she may educate others on how to change thinking and thought patterns which also aids in her ability to deliver individually tailored instruction to those trusted in her care. Fly With Us is the winner of Dayton’s Best Podcast for 2021 in the Best of Dayton Competition. The weekly episodes can be found wherever you get your favorite podcasts, social media and YouTube.

Nikki is a published author contributing articles for Speak Woman Magazine and the Anthology of Essays; A Gathering of Flowers, available on Amazon.

Ladi Bounce can be seen and heard playing your favorite songs from 8pm-12am at The Barrel House located at 417 E. Third St. Dayton, Ohio on the third Friday of each month for “Fenom Friday”. She is a proud Daytonian, a community advocate, and a graduate of International College of Broadcasting in Dayton, Ohio and Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Nikki is also a 2019 recipient of the Ambition Award presented by Ambition Magazine. Nikki has 2 adult children and has been married for over 25 years.