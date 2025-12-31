Humane Society of Greater Dayton ends the year with pet adoption record

A Dayton animal shelter is celebrating a new record.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton said as of December 30, over 2,900 animals have been adopted.

That means the nonprofit has already broken its previous record of 2,491 adoptions in 2024, an increase of almost 17%.

The humane society says its record-setting year is due to it accepting more strays and surrenders, partnering on more transfers from other facilities, and expanding its foster program.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our staff, volunteers, foster families and adopters, as well as the strength of this community,” said Brian Weltge, president and CEO of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton in a statement on the Society's website. “Reaching this point with a day still left in the year is something we are incredibly proud of because so many animals are now in loving, forever homes thanks to all of you.”

The Humane Society says it has also broken a record within their Foster Program, having foster families clock in more than 205,000 hours of foster care with nearly 1,500 animals going through their Foster Program this year.

“Breaking records isn’t about the numbers alone,” Weltge said. “Each number represents an animal finding a home, finding a family, and ultimately finding a second chance. That is what really matters most.”

