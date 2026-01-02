Yellow Springs author Rick Donahoe's award-winning novel on Book Nook

Well, he finally did it. Rick Donahoe decided to publish a book he wrote many years ago. Was it worth the wait? Definitely.

I have been asking Donahoe about this mysterious novel for years. He was always reticent to discuss it. Well, I'm glad he has given in, at last. Man, what a great story this is!

I had a second-grade teacher named Mrs. McIlhon. She was the one who ratted me out to my mother: "Victor seems to be squinting at the blackboard. I think he needs eyeglasses." Thanks, Mrs. Mac. Goodbye, Victor, hello Four-Eyes. Catholic school, tough crowd.

I was an adult when my mother recalled another chat she had had with dear old Mrs. McIlhon. She had told my mom, "I call Victor molasses. He always gets where he's going, but it can take him a long time to get there." I agree, she was right.

Well, based on how long it has taken my dear friend Rick Donahoe to publish this extraordinary book, I have to guess he must have grown up in the shadows of a molasses factory. Rick, you just made me look like a speed demon!

