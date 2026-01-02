© 2026 WYSO
Book Nook

Yellow Springs author Rick Donahoe's award-winning novel on Book Nook

By Vick Mickunas
Published January 2, 2026 at 1:16 AM EST
Book cover for "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play" by Rick Donahoe, showing a man walking through sagebrush toward snow-capped mountains under a dramatic gray sky with birds flying overhead, with a banner noting it won the 9th Annual Jack Kerouac Literary Competition
Rick Donahoe
/
Contributed
"Where the Deer and the Antelope Play" by Rick Donahoe, winner of the Jack Kerouac Literary Competition

Well, he finally did it. Rick Donahoe decided to publish a book he wrote many years ago. Was it worth the wait? Definitely.

I have been asking Donahoe about this mysterious novel for years. He was always reticent to discuss it. Well, I'm glad he has given in, at last. Man, what a great story this is!

I had a second-grade teacher named Mrs. McIlhon. She was the one who ratted me out to my mother: "Victor seems to be squinting at the blackboard. I think he needs eyeglasses." Thanks, Mrs. Mac. Goodbye, Victor, hello Four-Eyes. Catholic school, tough crowd.

I was an adult when my mother recalled another chat she had had with dear old Mrs. McIlhon. She had told my mom, "I call Victor molasses. He always gets where he's going, but it can take him a long time to get there." I agree, she was right.

Well, based on how long it has taken my dear friend Rick Donahoe to publish this extraordinary book, I have to guess he must have grown up in the shadows of a molasses factory. Rick, you just made me look like a speed demon!

The Book Nook airs Saturdays at 7 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO 91.3 FM and streams at WYSO.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public Library.

Book Nook BooksAuthorsFictionYellow Springs
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
