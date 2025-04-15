Listen: Nelson George, Yemi Oyediran on King Records, and YSFF preview

In this episode, Dave Barber speaks with Eric Mahoney, founder and programmer of the Yellow Springs Film Festival Mini-Fest, which starts April 17. Then, we listen to a talk session Eric had with writer and director Nelson George during last year's Mini-Fest.

Later in the program, Dave speaks with Yemi Oyediran. He's the director of "King of Them All: The Story of King Records," a new film about the legendary Cincinnati record label.

Think Twice is a one-hour documentary-style show featuring local and national conversations about various topics. WYSO's Dave Barber curates a focused examination of a topic impacting our community or world.

