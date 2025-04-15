© 2025 WYSO
Think Twice

Listen: Nelson George, Yemi Oyediran on King Records, and YSFF preview

By Dave Barber
Published April 15, 2025 at 9:30 PM EDT
In this episode, Dave Barber speaks with Eric Mahoney, founder and programmer of the Yellow Springs Film Festival Mini-Fest, which starts April 17. Then, we listen to a talk session Eric had with writer and director Nelson George during last year's Mini-Fest.

Later in the program, Dave speaks with Yemi Oyediran. He's the director of "King of Them All: The Story of King Records," a new film about the legendary Cincinnati record label.

Full AI-generated transcript of this episode

Think Twice is a one-hour documentary-style show featuring local and national conversations about various topics. WYSO's Dave Barber curates a focused examination of a topic impacting our community or world.

Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted programs on WYSO dating back to 1977. A Dayton native, Barber got involved with the station after listening to YSO and learning about all kinds of music from programmers such as Art Snyder, Larry Blood, Jon Fox and many others. He's also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
