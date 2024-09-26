© 2024 WYSO
Think Twice

Hear about the Yellow Springs Film Festival and local art-house cinema

By Dave Barber
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:17 PM EDT
The Out Here Dayton Film Festival is this weekend at the Neon.
Out Here Dayton Film Festival
/
via Facebook
Yellow Springs Film Festival (YSFF) Preview

This week, Netflix announced that it has acquired the documentary "Julia’s Stepping Stones." The film will be available on the streaming service on December 18. It tells the story of how longtime Miami Valley resident, Antioch College and WYSO alumnae, and Oscar Winner Julia Reichert became a filmmaker.

Full transcript of this episode

During the YSFF, "Julia's Stepping Stones" will be shown at The Little Art Theatre on Saturday, October 5, at 4 PM. After the screening of the documentary, there will be a Q&A with Julia's partner in film and love, Steven Bognar, and the presentation of the Julia Reichert Award—a cash prize to an emerging female documentarian.

Most of the YSFF events and screenings still have tickets available. However, the "Eno" music documentary and director Q&A is sold out.

Art-house-cinema in the Miami Valley

Read more about the Little Art Theatre's marquee redesign (and the grant they received) in this article
from the "Yellow Springs News."

The Little Art Theatre to redesign its marquee

And watch the short film that Bognar made about The Little Art to win that grant here.

We also reference Dave Barber's past reporting on The Little Art Theatre and The Neon in this episode; you can find that story below:

Keeping The Neon Movies and The Little Art Theatre Relevant In An Era Crammed With Content

Think Twice FilmJulia ReichertSteven BognarYellow SpringsNeon MoviesThe NeonCommunity Voices
Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted programs on WYSO dating back to 1977. A Dayton native, Barber got involved with the station after listening to YSO and learning about all kinds of music from programmers such as Art Snyder, Larry Blood, Jon Fox and many others. He's also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
