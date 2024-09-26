Hear about the Yellow Springs Film Festival and local art-house cinema

Yellow Springs Film Festival (YSFF) Preview

This week, Netflix announced that it has acquired the documentary "Julia’s Stepping Stones." The film will be available on the streaming service on December 18. It tells the story of how longtime Miami Valley resident, Antioch College and WYSO alumnae, and Oscar Winner Julia Reichert became a filmmaker.

During the YSFF, "Julia's Stepping Stones" will be shown at The Little Art Theatre on Saturday, October 5, at 4 PM. After the screening of the documentary, there will be a Q&A with Julia's partner in film and love, Steven Bognar, and the presentation of the Julia Reichert Award—a cash prize to an emerging female documentarian.

Most of the YSFF events and screenings still have tickets available. However, the "Eno" music documentary and director Q&A is sold out.



