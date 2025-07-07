We Outside
We Outside is a new podcast from WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices that amplifies the voices of people of color in outdoor spaces. Hosted by Trae Elzy, the show celebrates the healing and empowerment that nature offers to diverse communities.
Latest Episodes
-
This episode of WYSO's podcast and radio series, 'We Outside', explores how two Black men in Ohio use nature and movement to support their mental health and find healing.
-
WYSO's new podcast 'We Outside' with Trae Elzy explores how Black communities find peace, purpose, and mental wellness through outdoor spaces in southwest Ohio.