© 2025 WYSO
We Are A Collaborative Space For Audio Training, Production And Storytelling.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The "We Outside" podcast logo features a silhouette of a Black woman with natural hair and headwrap against a vibrant orange and blue sunset background. The WYSO Public Radio series amplifies voices of people of color in outdoor spaces, exploring stories of resilience, restoration, and representation for mental wellness and community connection.
We Outside
Hosted by Tracy Elzy

We Outside is a new podcast from WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices that amplifies the voices of people of color in outdoor spaces. Hosted by Trae Elzy, the show celebrates the healing and empowerment that nature offers to diverse communities.

Latest Episodes