Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II talks about democracy, justice in Dayton

Bishop William J. Barber II

Barber is president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and a Kettering Foundation senior fellow. He is also a bishop with the Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, an executive board member, and an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

He is also a professor of public theology and public policy and the founding director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School. He is the author of five books, the most recent of which, "White Poverty: How Exposing Myths about Race and Class Can Reconstruct American Democracy," was released in June 2024.

Barber served as senior pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, for 30 years. He was president of the North Carolina NAACP from 2006 to 2017 and served on the national NAACP board of directors from 2008 to 2020. He is the architect of the Forward Together Moral Movement that gained national acclaim in 2013 with its Moral Monday protests at the North Carolina General Assembly. In 2015, Barber established Repairers of the Breach to train communities in moral movement building.

A highly sought-after speaker, Barber has given numerous keynote addresses and is regularly featured in media outlets such as MSNBC, CNN, NNPA, the New York Times, and the Washington Post. He has 12 honorary degrees and has received numerous honors, including a 2018 MacArthur Foundation Genius Award, one of the 2015 Roosevelt Institute Four Freedoms Awards (Freedom of Worship), and the 2015 Puffin Prize for Creative Citizenship. Barber earned a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina Central University, a master of divinity from Duke University, and a doctorate from Drew University.

"Justice and Democracy Is Worth Holding On To"

Watch the video below for Dr. Barber's full, unedited keynote address at the 2024 Dayton Democracy Summit.