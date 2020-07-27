Racial Justice

-
This year's celebration is titled: "Do Something! From The Sidelines To The Frontlines."
-
Prosecutors and grand juries have faced public scrutiny in recent months following some high-profile cases in which white police officers have killed…
-
The funeral or “death-care” industry brings in an estimated $20 billion a year in the U.S., but the industry is changing. There’s been a shift towards…
-
At the end of this week, a Smithsonian exhibition celebrating two landmark bookends of the civil rights movement heads out of Louisville, Ohio, a small…
-
A new report from the Annie E. Casey foundation says children of color still face 'Troubling obstacles' when it comes to social and economic opportunity…
-
The Civil Rights Act And Economic Inequality: WYSO’s Lewis Wallace Looks Back With Jessie O. GoodingThis year marks the 50-year anniversary of the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed race and sex discrimination in employment and…
-
Federal regulators held a public meeting Monday to talk about banking services in West Dayton. The closing of the Westown PNC branch this summer has…