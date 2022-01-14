365 Project YS hosting events for 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Yellow Springs

Yellow Springs is hosting a day of events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Monday. The 365 Project YS is holding their annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17th, this year entitled "Do Something! From The Sidelines To The Frontlines." Excursions host Evan Miller, and Behind the Groove host/WYSO Community Voices producer Basim Blunt, spoke with Linda Cox, this year's chair of the Martin Luther King Day Planning Committee with the 365 Project, about this year's events, including a march, essays, readings, and music.

The 365 Projects YS's events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Yellow Springs begin at 9 AM on Monday, January 17th. For more details, including pre-registration for certain events, visit 365 Project YS's Facebook page, or The365ProjectYS.org.