© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

365 Project YS hosting events for 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Yellow Springs

WYSO | By Evan Miller,
Basim Blunt
Published January 14, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST
MLKDayinYS2022.png
365 Project YS
/

Yellow Springs is hosting a day of events honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this Monday. The 365 Project YS is holding their annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 17th, this year entitled "Do Something! From The Sidelines To The Frontlines." Excursions host Evan Miller, and Behind the Groove host/WYSO Community Voices producer Basim Blunt, spoke with Linda Cox, this year's chair of the Martin Luther King Day Planning Committee with the 365 Project, about this year's events, including a march, essays, readings, and music.

The 365 Projects YS's events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Yellow Springs begin at 9 AM on Monday, January 17th. For more details, including pre-registration for certain events, visit 365 Project YS's Facebook page, or The365ProjectYS.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureMLKDr. Martin Luther King JrYellow SpringsRacial Justice
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands, and hosts WYSO's weekday music show Excursions. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
See stories by Evan Miller
Basim Blunt
Basim has worked in the media for over twenty years, as an A&R rep with Capitol Records and as a morning drive show producer. He is a filmmaker, media arts adjunct, and also a digital editing teacher in the Dayton Metro area. In 2012 he joined WYSO as a Community Voices Producer, and his work has earned him a “New Voices” Scholar award by (AIR) Association of Independents in Radio. Basim has produced the award-winning documentary Boogie Nights: A History of Funk Music in Dayton. He also served as Project Manager for ReInvention Stories, a multimedia docu-series produced by Oscar-winning filmmakers Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert. In 2020, Blunt received a PMJA (Public Media Journalists Association) award for his WYSO series Dayton Youth Radio, for which he is the founding producer and instructor. Basim spins an eclectic mix of funk, soul, and classic R&B every Thursday night from 8 p.m to 10 p.m., as host of the 91.3 FM music show Behind the Groove.
See stories by Basim Blunt