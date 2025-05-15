© 2025 WYSO
Think Twice

LISTEN: Dayton community leaders talk democracy, US political climate

By Dave Barber
Published May 15, 2025 at 12:35 PM EDT
The Imagining Community Symposium, which took place at the Arcade in downtown Dayton, on April 3rd and 4th, 2025
Dave Barber
/
Contributed
The Imagining Community Symposium, which took place at the Arcade in downtown Dayton, on April 3rd and 4th, 2025
Imagining Community Symposium

This week on Think Twice, a conversation captured at the Imagining Community Symposium, which took place at the Arcade in downtown Dayton, on April 3rd and 4th. The event was coordinated by the Fitz Center for Leadership and Community at the University of Dayton.

The event featured opportunities for community storytelling and 33 concurrent sessions led artists, community organizers, scholars, faith leaders, and local businesses. Today, you'll hear excerpts from the President's Panel, which opened the April 4th session at the Arcade.

Panelists

Nancy McHugh, executive director of the Fitz Center for Leadership in Community and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Dayton

Vanessa Ward, president at Omega Community Development Corporation

Sharon L. Davies, president and CEO of the Charles F. Kettering Foundation

Michelle Riley, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foodbank of Dayton

Eric F. Spina, president of the University of Dayton

Dave Barber
Dave Barber has hosted programs on WYSO dating back to 1977. A Dayton native, Barber got involved with the station after listening to YSO and learning about all kinds of music from programmers such as Art Snyder, Larry Blood, Jon Fox and many others. He's also a graduate of WYSO's Community Voices training program.
