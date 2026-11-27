In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

NPR staff's 2026 picks for Books We Love: NPR has once again put out their Books We Love list just in time for the holidays. Their signature interactive guide gives you their take on the year’s best reads. You’ll be hearing a lot about it from NPR over the next few weeks but we had the chance to talk with Andrew Limbong, host of NPR’s Book of the Day podcast, about this year’s selections and how his podcast started.

For one Ohio woman, truck driving offers a fresh start after prison: In the final episode of this season of ReEntry Stories, we meet a formerly incarcerated woman who's learned that sometimes moving forward means getting behind the wheel. For her, truck driving is a chance to put the past behind her and find freedom on the open road. Here's the host of ReEntry Stories, Courtney Alspaugh.

WYSO’s Novaphonic.FM hits two-year milestone: Novaphonic is the 24/7 streaming music channel presented by WYSO Public Radio. We combine WYSO’s existing music specialty shows with a 24/7 mix of diverse music, curated by local people for a local audience. We spoke with WYSO Music Director Juliet Fromholt about the channel’s impact two years in.

Miami Valley quilter honors veterans one stitch at a time`: There are many ways to thank our veterans for their service. Sometimes, it takes words or a handshake. And sometimes, it takes a little fabric and hundreds of hours. Marine Corps veteran and host of Veterans’ Voices Zack Silver starts the conversation.

Meet Kyle Wilson with WYSO's business support team, who says it all starts with a conversation: Kyle Wilson is on WYSO’s business support team, traveling the Miami Valley, speaking with business and community leaders. In this interview with WYSO Weekend Host, Jerry Kenney, Wilson said it’s all about forging relationships.

