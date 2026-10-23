WYSO Weekend: A tribute to Noah Adams and stories behind the music

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Remembering Noah Adams: 'Listen and learn from his unmistakable voice': Noah Adams was known around the country as the longtime host of All Things Considered on NPR. And here, in Yellow Springs, he was known as a neighbor. WYSO General Manager Luke Dennis has this tribute to our friend, and along with a local story produced by Adams for NPR in 2013 called In The Heat Of The Foundry, Steinway Piano 'Hearts' Are Made.

Local brass instrument maker one of a handful in the U.S.: The Miami Valley is home to one of a handful of craftsmen making custom brass musical instruments in the U.S. Through his company - Schlub Brassworks - owner George Schlub equips musicians around the world.

90-year-old senior olympic gold medal winner: They say it’s better to wear out than rust out. Springboro resident Nick Chibis has done neither even at the age of 90. He has won dozens of medals, including five gold medals, competing in the Ohio Senior Olympics over the past 25 years. WYSO’s Mike Frazier asked Nick what he does to stay active even when not training for the Ohio Senior Olympics. He says one of his tricks is to make good use of the local YMCA.

Yellow Springs cinematographer contributes to PBS documentary on Haitians in Springfield: PBS’s Frontline will premiere a documentary this evening about the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to deport thousands of Haitian immigrants from the United States. Yellow Springs Academy Award winning documentarian and cinematographer Steve Bognar was on the local team and filmed the experiences of many who have made Springfield their home since 2018. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with who describes the professional project as inspiring and stressful.

ReEntry Stories: Building bridges to employment after prison: ReEntry Stories began with Community Voices producer Mary Evans, who shared the stories of people returning to their communities after incarceration. Evans died in June 2025. Now, two of Mary’s friends, Heidi Arnold and Courtney Alspaugh are carrying the series forward. Both have spent years advocating for people returning home after incarceration. And both knew Mary and the work she cared so deeply about. This season, ReEntry Stories focuses on fair-chance employment, highlighting the importance of giving people with criminal records the opportunity to find work based on their skills, and abilities rather than judging them solely by their past. Heidi is the first voice you’ll hear in this episode. She and Courtney reflect on why this issue is personal to them and what they hope to carry forward from Mary’s legacy.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

