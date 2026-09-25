WYSO Weekend: Eastern Shawnee homelands, hydroponics, and hope in education

Eastern Shawnee Tribe hires its first employee to work in Ohio homelands: WYSO’s Indigenous affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with Jennifer Aultman to learn what she’s been up to in the first six months in her new role.

As food insecurity rises, Ohio schools hope to cultivate help in the classroom: From the Ohio Newsroom, in western Ohio, a school district is using hydroponic towers to grow food for their local food bank. They hope the effort will be the start of a regional collaboration.

Ohio school report cards show five-year high in literacy proficiency: Dayton Daily News education reporter Eileen McClory has reported a series of articles detailing the report cards for school districts and local reaction. She spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about what she learned.

Jazz Forward Dayton celebrates launch with concert September 27 featuring Ashlin Parker: Jazz Forward Dayton is a new nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the art from of jazz. What started as jazz jams over eight years ago has grown into a full fledged 501c3 organization spearheaded by founder and president Kelli Campbell. After witnessing the closure of multiple venues, as well as the consecutive cancellations of the Dayton Jazz Festival, Campbell decided it was time to start something new.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

