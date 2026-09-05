WYSO Weekend: A podcast challenge and looking ahead to Dayton's fall weather

Are you 65 or older and have a story to tell? WYSO to help seniors start their own podcasts: For years, NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge has given young people a chance to tell stories about the people and experiences that matter to them. Now, NPR is turning the microphone to a different generation. Will Davis, director of WYSO’s Eichelberger Center for Community Voices, spoke with the journalists behind the contest.

As ICE agents descend on Ohio towns, many local agencies are silent on whether they’re assisting: Temporary Protected Status allowed hundreds of thousands of people from Haiti, Syria and Yemen to live and work in the U.S. while their home countries experienced violence and turmoil. But that status ended in July. As immigration and customs enforcement agents descend on Ohio, local law enforcement agencies must decide how they want to cooperate. Jocelyn Rosnick of the ACLU of Ohio contributed to a report digging into the expansion of ICE contracts statewide. WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley spoke with her about what the organization learned.

What's ahead of Southwest Ohio weather this fall? Meteorologist shares forecast: It’s been an active summer in Ohio with hot temperatures, flooding rains, and 45 confirmed tornadoes so far. But fall is coming, and AccuWeather’s Senior Meteorologist and Lead Long-Range Expert Paul Pastelok has a preview of what we can expect for the fall season in this conversation with WYSO’s Mike Frazier.

A new film unveils the hidden history of iconic Ohio sharpshooter Annie Oakley: “North Star” retells the story of one of the most well-known women of the 19th century and spotlights the Garst museum researchers keeping her legacy alive. For Today From the Ohio Newsroom, Kendall Crawford reports.

Mid-air refueling has its roots in Dayton: The U.S. Air Force has been refueling aircraft in midair for decades. It’s a complicated operation that allows planes to fly farther and stay in the air longer, reaching nearly anywhere in the world. Recent missions in the Middle East would not have been possible without the careful planning and skill required for aerial refueling. But how did this remarkable capability begin? Dan Patterson takes a look at where it all started.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

