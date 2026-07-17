WYSO Weekend: Roller derbies, Dayton high school students, and a rough road drive

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Gem City Roller Derby celebrates 20 years with growing teams and attendance numbers: The Gem City Roller Derby is on a roll building a powerful Dayton fanbase and multiple teams for two decades now. And that momentum is holding out for the local roller derby team’s 20th season. The nonprofit will have three home games at the Dayton Convention Center this year. Jamming its bleachers with new and faithful fans at their first home game on June 27. WYSO’S Shay Frank attended the game to learn more about the full-contact sport and its history in Dayton.

How Dunbar students are transforming a Dayton park through urban agriculture: This week on We Outside, Trae Grace introduces us to a local agricultural program where students are learning practical skills, making a positive impact in the community — and getting outside.

Xenia mayor talks road repairs, city budget, and what drew him to public service: For WYSO’s City Mayor series, All Things Considered Host Jerry Kenney heads back to Xenia to speak with their new mayor, Ethan Reynolds. And to preview the piece, the WYSO digital editor joins Jerry in the studio to talk more about the series.

After losing 1M acres of farmland, Ohio is investing in farmland preservation: More than 1 million acres have gone out of agricultural production over the last two decades. Statewide agencies say Ohio communities need more help in preparing for growth and development as residential, industrial and energy sectors continue to vie for land across the state. That’s why the Ohio Department of WYSO reporter Shay Frank joins The Ohio Newsroom to talk about it.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

