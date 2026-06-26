WYSO WEEKEND: A Supreme Court ruling, staffing shortages, and spiking costs for farmers

U.S. Supreme Court ruling allows thousands of Haitians in Ohio to lose immigration protections: Thursday morning), the U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for the Trump Administration to end Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and Syria. Thousands of TPS holding Haitians live across Ohio – especially in Springfield. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.

Ohio nurses are overwhelmed. Could a mandatory staffing ratio help? This two-part series from Today from the Ohio Newsroom, looks at how nurses across the state are pushing for hospitals to adopt mandatory staffing ratios, amid overwhelming patient loads. But hospitals and rural providers say it could make things worse. The Ohio Newsroom’s Kendall Crawford reports. A warning: this story discusses suicide. Then in part two, the Ohio Newsroom’s Sarah Donaldson reports on how a few state lawmakers have introduced bills to address nurse staffing shortages in recent years.

‘Don't forget those who gave everything’: Voices from North Dayton's Flag Day memorial ceremony: On Veterans’ Voices, Marine Corps veteran and host Zack Sliver takes us to North Dayton, where the community reflects on remembrance and what it means today.

How farmers are keeping up with spiking costs: Costs are up for everyone these days — inflation is at a three-year high. That, combined with geopolitical factors like the war in Iran, has affected everything from the price at the gas pump to your grocery bill. And in the tri-state area of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, family farmers are being hit, too. Dany Villarreal Martinez with Ohio Newsroom member station WVXU reports.

Resilience, bravery, and heart: Teens share their superpowers: School's out for the summer, and we're bringing you stories from local high school students. This is WYSO Youth Radio. In today's episode, we return to Clark County to discover the superpowers students say make them who they are.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

