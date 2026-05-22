WYSO Weekend: Searching for and sharing climate solutions

Our stories this weekend include:

Sisters with Trotwood convent say faith drives their focus on protecting environment: From solar and geothermal energy systems, to hybrid vehicles, to educational programs, the Sisters of the Precious Blood in Trotwood are working hard to find their own climate solutions and share them with others. Jen Morin-Williamson is the Peace, Justice, and Ecology Coordinator for Sisters of the Precious Blood. She tells WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about some of the solutions they’re working on…. And why…..

This Dayton-area 6th grade classroom is working to help local wetlands: Wetlands play an important role in storm water management, clean water, and more. A Dayton Regional STEM School's class worked with Five Rivers MetroParks to propose improvements at Cox Arboretum for this increasingly rare habitat. WYSO’s Nick Hrkman brings us this story as part of our Climate Solutions Coverage.

Clothes are flowing to landfills. University of Dayton students are trying to decrease the waste stream: The fashion industry creates a lot of pollution so some Ohio college students are reducing their carbon footprint with clothing swaps. WYSO’s Adriana Martinez-Smiley brings us this report.

E-bike popularity surges, Dayton bike shop owner says they 'open up a whole world out there' About 1.5 million e-bikes were sold in the U.S. in 2025 and that number is forecast to keep growing. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with the owner of Mike’s Bike Park in Dayton to learn more. The average price for a new electric car is just under $60,000. But some people are finding a more affordable way to go electric. About 1.5 million E-bikes were sold in the U.S. in 2025 and that number is forecast to keep growing, according to Global Market Insights. E-bikes make it easier to ride around without as much physical exertion than a conventional bike. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke with Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park to learn more.

Cincinnati has plans to make its own biochar. The ingredient is helping local trees grow: In Cincinnati, local parks have been using an ingredient called biochar to help trees grow. They’ve been purchasing it from out of state, but soon, the city will be making its own. From Ohio Newsroom member station WVXU – and with support from Isabel Nissley – Becca Costello reports.

The bipartisan push to fund Ohio River Basin restoration: The Ohio River Basin is home to about 10% of the U.S. population. But unlike other major watersheds, it doesn’t have a dedicated EPA office. Proposed federal legislation could change that.

Zaria Johnson covers the environment for Ohio Newsroom member station Ideastream Public Media.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."