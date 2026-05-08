WYSO Weekend: Growing confirmations and glowing conversations

Seeking community, more Ohio college students commit to Catholic faith: The number of Americans who call themselves Christian declined for several years then leveled off at about 63%. That's according to Pew Research Center data published last year. Now, Ohio college students are devoting themselves to the church in higher numbers. This year, multiple universities across the state have reported a rise in Catholic confirmations among students. WYSO’s Shay Frank spoke with students and faith leaders to learn more about what’s driving the trend.

What stories about trans people are still missing from the conversation? In this season finale of Translucent, Lee Wade talks with a fellow radio host in Minneapolis who’s working to make sure more stories of transgender success and resilience are heard.

Meet WYSO operations director and music man Peter Hayes: WYSO’s Operations Director Peter Hayes has worked for the radio station since 2006. He does a lot of the behind the scenes work that makes WYSO run – from getting the call when we’re off air to coordinating the move to our new studios. In this interview with WYSO Weekend Host, Jerry Kenney, Hayes talks about his musical side hustles and the station’s move to the Union Schoolhouse.

Studio Sessions: The Gage Thomas Band checks in with WYSO Music Director and Kaleidoscope Host Juliet Fromholt to talk about their growth as a band and their latest single.

This Ohio teen is using AI to stomp out an annoying invasive: In this Today from the Ohio Newsroom story, Kendall Crawford speaks with Melody Lin, who took home second prize at the National 4-H in Agriculture Challenge for her project assessing spotted lanternfly risk in different areas of Ohio.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

