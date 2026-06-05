WYSO Weekend: The search for super powers and stained glass windows

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

A Clark County teen group says empathy, self-talk and breathing are real-life superpowers: We're kicking off a new season of WYSO Youth Radio, our original program that puts local teens behind the microphone to tell their own stories. Here's the first piece from this year's Youth Radio cohort.

The Mercantile Library is trying to solve the mystery of its missing stained glass windows: Cincinnati's Mercantile Library is trying to solve a mystery involving stained glass, women's suffrage and a church in small-town Indiana. WVXU's Nick Swartsell has more.

Meet WYSO’s newest staff member, Engineer Tom Salvatierra: He's a Wright State grad, and while there he was the chief engineer for WWSU, during the same era that our own Juliet Fromholt was general manager. We talk to Tom about his new job and love for music.

Family keeps memory alive of Dayton's only World War II Medal of Honor recipient: Marine Corporal Tony Stein was just 23 years old when he was killed in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Days earlier, his courage under fire set in motion the actions for which he would later be awarded the Medal of Honor. But behind the battlefield heroics was a quiet kid from Dayton, remembered by family as humble, athletic and deeply devoted to duty. This week on Veterans’ Voices, Marine Corps veteran Zack Sliver sits down with Stein’s relatives to reflect on a legacy that still lives on nearly 80 years later.

A new project aims to bring more AI literacy to rural Ohio: This week on Today From The Ohio Newsroom, Kendall Crawford reports how Wright State University in Dayton is creating a new curriculum to help rural students understand artificial intelligence.

Freight Dogs: The pilots who keep our cargo moving: Today on Blue Skies & Tailwinds, we enter the hidden world of the “freight dogs,” the cargo pilots who fly through the night carrying the parts, packages and supplies that keep modern life moving. From the Wright brothers’ first commercial delivery flight in Ohio more than a century ago, to storm-tossed cargo runs hauling auto parts between factories in the Midwest, aviation has long been about more than passengers. Dan Patterson has the story.

