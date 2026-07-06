WYSO Weekend: America's independence and the men and women who helped her keep it

Connect250 invites Americans to share their stories: StoryCorps' new Connect250 project is inviting Americans to help preserve this moment in history by having conversations with one another. Those conversations will become part of a time capsule marking America's 250th birthday. Our own Will Davis talked with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay about the project. *To find out more or take part in the national storytelling project, visit Connect250.org.

'They never made it home': Randy Ark's mission to remember fallen veterans: Today on Veterans’ Voices, Marine Corps veteran Zack Sliver introduces us to a Clark County Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient whose commitment to those who wore the uniform continued long after his military service ended. They discuss why Springfield’s Veterans Memorial Park Complex plays a vital role in keeping the stories of local heroes alive.

https://www.wyso.org/blueskiesandtailwinds: Before the giant cargo planes and helicopters of today, there was a silent aircraft that helped change the course of World War II. Built in Troy, Ohio, the WACO (wok-oh)Aircraft Company produced military gliders that carried troops and equipment into some of the war's most dangerous missions. Today on Blue Skies and Tailwinds, Dan Patterson tells the story of WACO's legendary assault glider and the Ohio factory that helped the Allies win the war.

The real-life superpowers of Clark County students: School's out for the summer, and we're bringing you stories from local high school students. This is WYSO Youth Radio. In today's episode, we return to Clark County to discover the superpowers students say make them who they are.

Dayton Society of Artists names Tamiko Stump as new executive director: The Dayton Society of artists have has been around for almost a century (1938) and now they have a new executive director - Tamiko Stump, a long time supporter of the local art scene. Stump spoke to us from the organization’s High Street Gallery about its start in 1938, and her new position.

