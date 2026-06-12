WYSO Weekend: Restoring a local memorial and meeting The Light Pirate author

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

'The flag means a lot.' Why one Dayton resident refused to let a memorial stand without a flag: Sunday, June 14 - that’s today for many of you listening - is Flag Day, and on Veterans’ Voices, Marine Corps veteran Zack Sliver introduces us to a Dayton resident who noticed the flag missing from a local memorial and instead of walking past it, decided to do something about it. It’s a story about the meaning of the American flag, the cost of war, and why honoring those sacrifices still matters today.

Tippecanoe students meet The Light Pirate author: On this week's WYSO Youth Radio - This spring, Aubrey Ernst, Elizabeth Bundenthal and Natalie Arnold from Tippecanoe High School had the exciting opportunity to interview Lily Brooks-Dalton, author of The Light Pirate, a novel that imagines a future shaped by climate change and hope. The Light Pirate was the runner-up for the 2023 Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and the students were eager to learn more about the inspiration behind the acclaimed novel and the author who created it.

Meet Claire Roth, editor of The Ohio Newsroom: Roth is an Iowa native who now calls Ohio home. After stints talk show producing and news magazine hosting, she's found her true passion in editing others' work. A graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University, Clare has never lived anywhere but the Midwest and doesn't see that changing anytime soon.

A beetle that nearly went extinct is getting back to burying carcasses in Ohio: The United Titanium Bug Zoo at Ohio State University’s campus in Wooster is full of creepy, crawly critters in extra large sizes: hairy tarantulas, cave cockroaches and giant millipedes. But at least one bug among them is much smaller. Check it out on this edition of Today From The Ohio Newsroom.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

