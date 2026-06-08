'The flag means a lot.' Why One Dayton Resident Refused to Let a Memorial Stand Without a Flag

For years, the flagpole at the North Dayton Patriots Memorial stood empty.

Most people probably drove past without thinking much about it. But for Jerry Bowling III, it never felt right.

Bowling has lived in Old North Dayton his entire life. He volunteers in the community, helps neighbors, and stays involved in the neighborhood he loves.

Then one day, he noticed the memorial had no American flag flying above it.

“For me, it just didn’t seem right to have a memorial without a flag there,” Bowling said.

At first, he started placing small wooden flags near the memorial himself. But the empty flagpole kept bothering him.

Chris Robert / Unsplash American flag waving in the sky, hanging from a flagpole.

For Bowling, the flag carries personal meaning.

When his father, a veteran, died, Bowling was given the folded American flag presented to his family.

“My father didn't lose his life in war,” he said. “But yet we have those that have lost their life in the war, and the significance of honoring them and the flag is a big part to that.”

Rather than waiting for someone else to fix the problem, Bowling helped organize a community effort to bring the flag back.

He said the memorial matters because of the sacrifices made by people from Old North Dayton.

“The loss that happened because of war,” he said. “Hopefully, when you think about loss and war, maybe it will give you some incentive to avoid war in the future.”

Now, the memorial is preparing for a major community celebration on Flag Day.

On June 14, organizers will celebrate the rededication of the newly restored North Dayton Patriots Memorial, the return of the flag to the memorial’s flagpole, and the 80th anniversary of the Medal of Honor awarded to Marine Corporal Tony Stein.

Earlier this week, Bowling received a photo showing the American and Ohio flags flying at the memorial once again.

“I had to kind of compose myself,” he said. “It was pretty awesome to see that.”

For Bowling, the moment was bigger than just a flag returning to a pole.

“People defended it, fought for it,” he said. “So the flag means a lot.”

