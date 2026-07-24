WYSO Weekend: Eastern Shawnee citizens tour Ohio, a poet's passing, and families getting outside

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

Eastern Shawnee citizens visit sacred Ohio sites in bus trip through ancestral homeland: As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, visits to historic sites like the Liberty Bell or President George Washington’s home are on many people’s lists. For the past week, the focus has been different for a group of American Indians. They’ve been traveling to historic sites in states from where their ancestors were forcibly removed. WYSO's Indigenous Affairs reporter Adriana Martinez-Smiley reports.

'Preeminent poet of Dayton,' Dunbar scholar dies at 92: Professor emeritus and author Herbert Woodward Martin, a nationally recognized scholar and performer of the work of Dayton poet Paul Laurence Dunbar, died Monday. He was 92 years old. WYSO’s Nick Hrkman has more on his life.

In a small western Ohio city, Haitian residents prepare for an uncertain future: In this edition of Today from the Ohio Newsroom, Kendall Crawford reports that amid the federal government’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, residents in Lima are seeking out community support.

How an intergenerational camp in Ohio reconnects Black families with nature: This week on We Outside, Trae Grace takes us to a BIPOC overnight camp where people of all ages are finding joy and belonging in nature.

WYSO's Sara Nilsson shares her passion for creating business and community partnerships: Host Jerry Kenney speaks with WYSO's Sara Nilsson about the passion she has for her work with the station, and how she's keeping her husband busy.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

