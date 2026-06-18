WYSO Weekend: Microplastics and major discoveries

In this edition of WYSO Weekend:

How do microplastics affect the human heart? UC receives $3.3M grant to find out: Microplastic pollution is a growing concern. It can affect the environment, animals, and people. The University of Cincinnati received a $3.3 million grant to study the effects of microplastic on the human heart. Hong-Sheng Wang is a professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Physiology and Neurobiology, and the lead researcher in this study. He tells WYSO’s Mike Frazier how microplastics accumulate in the cardiovascular system. He starts our conversation by saying that microplastics have been detected in the arterial plaque of some patients.

Veterans' Voices: Remembering A Vietnam Veteran Killed In Action: Cindy LaPointe-Dafler of Jefferson Township is a Gold Star Wife, the surviving spouse of a member of the U.S. Armed Forces who died while serving on active duty or as a result of service-related causes. In today’s episode of Veterans' Voices, she reflects on the life and sacrifice of her late husband, Joseph Guy LaPointe Jr., an Army combat medic who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. This story is an encore presentation that first aired on May 20, 2020.

How Chaminade Julienne students discovered a historic link to Paul Laurence Dunbar: WYSO Youth Radio brings you stories from local high school students. Check out our entry this week.

Digging for history: Ohio archeologists search for previously unknown earthwork: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state, connecting you with news and neighbors from all over Ohio. Recently, archaeologists began digging in a field in Granville after a perfect circle appeared in their subsurface imaging. They believed they may have discovered the remnants of a previously unknown Hopewell Earthwork built millennia ago. Allie Vugrincic from Ohio Newsroom member station WOSU headed to Granville to see what they found.

Video killed the repairman: How the videotape made it hard to fix household items: If you like to repair things around the house like appliances, cars, and personal electronics, and find it harder to do so today, you can blame VCRs and videotapes. That’s the link found by Oana Godeanu-Kenworthy, a professor of American studies in the Department of global and intercultural studies at Miami University. WYSO’s Mike Frazier spoke to her about her research on why it’s harder to fix consumer products.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

