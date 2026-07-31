WYSO Weekend: Girl Treks, Carousel rides, and an NPR quiz show comes to town

In thiis edition of WYSO Weekend:

Walking toward wellness: How GirlTREK builds sisterhood and health for Black women: Today, on the season finale of We Outside, producer Trae Grace takes a walk with GirlTREK, a nonprofit that has turned one of life's simplest acts into a powerful movement.

WYSO hosts live taping of Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me: The show that takes a wacky and whip-smart approach to the week's news and newsmakers is coming to town for a live taping. Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! is the oddly informative news quiz program from NPR. WYSO Director of Membership Jackie Winfree drops by the studios with all the details of the upcoming event.

'A love letter to Ohio:' Take a spin on the state fair's newest carousel: On Today from the Ohio Newsroom, the Ohio State Fair opened on Wednesday with a new glittering crown jewel — a custom-carved, Ohio-made carousel celebrating wildlife and notable landmarks from all over Ohio.

Demolition underway at a downtown Dayton parking garage causing water damage at Victoria Theatre: Demolition of the Ohmer Garage in Downtown Dayton is underway. The garage was described as “slowly falling into the back of the Victoria Theatre.” Add to that, substantial damage to the historic theater from trapped water. Dayton Live President and CEO Gabriel van Aalst speaks about the threat, and how removal of the garage will lead to the growth of Dayton Live’s downtown campus.

Butler County's Oxford Free Press newspaper bucks the trend of declining local journalism: The Oxford Free Press in Butler County is marking its second year of local news gathering. The paper’s co-founder is Richard Campbell. He’s also professor emeritus from the Department of Media, Journalism and Film at Miami University. Campbell tells WYSO’s Mike Frazier how the death of one newspaper led to the birth of another.

BirdNote: BirdNote tells vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face. Their mission is to "inspire listeners to care about the natural world — and take steps to protect it. As listeners tune in to the lives of birds, their connection with nature deepens. They become champions for conservation and stewards of places important to birds and people."

