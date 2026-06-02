WYSO Weekend: Photographs, flag football, and a Fuyao investigation

Photography exhibit shows how Ohio's diverse farming and food 'brings us together' Ohio’s agriculture sector is an incredibly diverse field, across a range of crops and supported by indigenous, immigrant and small, family farms.That diversity is the focus of a new photo and video exhibit at Miami University. WYSO’s Shay Frank visited the gallery in Oxford to learn more about how culture and cultivation are growing in Ohio’s farming industry…

Chinese companies with Dayton ties at center of investigation by Dayton Daily News, WHIO: Fuyao Glass America is back in the headlines as federal investigations have scrutinized the Chinese company’s business dealings. The Dayton Daily News - along with WHIO TV - recently joined forces for their own investigation into allegations the company is facing. DDN’s investigative editor, Josh Seigart spoke with WYSO’s Jerry Kenney about what they uncovered.

From the sidelines to state titles: Ohio girls are redefining football: Today from the Ohio Newsroom takes you around the state each weekday - From this week’s Ohio crowned its first girls flag football champion this month. The inaugural state title game signaled a new era for girls in football.

'A new generation will go by.' Old North Dayton community restores WWII memorial: On this Memorial Day, we begin a new season of Veterans’ Voices. In Old North Dayton, veterans, neighbors, and alumni came together to restore the North Dayton Patriots Memorial, a tribute built to honor local men and women who answered the call during World War II. Here’s Marine Corps veteran and Veterans’ Voices host Zack Sliver with the story of how one community reclaimed an important piece of its history and renewed its promise to never forget.

Dayton-area nonprofit researching overlooked risk for cancer patients: falls: A local alliance is researching an often overlooked risk in cancer treatment — a higher risking of falling. The Maple Tree Cancer Alliance provides exercise training to patients as they're going through cancer treatment. Maple Tree recently received a grant of $291,000 to research if exercise can reduce the risk of falls during and after cancer treatment. WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke with CEO Karen Wonders, who’s also a professor at Wright State University.

